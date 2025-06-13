Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Govt's Strategic Push to Revitalize Rural Economy Through Natural Farming

Himachal Pradesh is set to bolster its rural economy by enhancing support for natural farming. The State Government, led by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has introduced MSPs for key crops, launched e-commerce for self-help groups, and announced a new potato processing plant, signaling a strong commitment to sustainable agriculture.

In a significant move to enhance the rural economy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a series of initiatives aimed at promoting natural farming. During a meeting with the National Rural Livelihood Mission and Himachal Pradesh 'Pashu Evam Krishi Sakhi Sangh, CM Sukhu highlighted the State Government's resolution to fix Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for natural farming produce and expand support structures for local farmers.

For the first time, MSPs have been set for milk, wheat, maize, and turmeric produced through natural farming, with maize and wheat seeing a substantial increase in MSPs. The State is also set to commence purchasing raw turmeric at Rs. 90 per kg under the 'Himachali Haldi' brand, as part of its drive to enhance agricultural prosperity.

To further aid rural development, an e-commerce platform named 'Him-Ira' has been launched to promote the sale of products made by women self-help groups. Additionally, a potato processing plant is slated for construction in Una district to fortify the rural economy. The government is also advocating green energy initiatives and new schemes to foster long-term sustainability in natural farming practices.

