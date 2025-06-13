India's Fishery Future: Unlocking Inland Potential

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, speaking at the Inland Fisheries & Aquaculture Meet 2025 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, noted that India is the second-largest fish producer globally. Singh emphasized the need to boost and then enhance the quality of fisheries production, with inland states contributing 70% of current outputs, marking a 137% growth over a decade due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives.

Singh believes there is substantial potential for increased production in inland regions and convened the meeting to explore these opportunities. Discussions with inland state governments aim at identifying technical solutions to enhance fisheries output. Singh outlined plans for further dialogues to decide a strategic path forward.

Promotion of aquaculture, sustainable fishing practices, and technology adoption are central to the agenda. Exports have surged from Rs 30,000 crores to Rs 60,000 crores in ten years. Inland fisheries, focused on freshwater fish farming, lead to year-round production and productive use of underutilized lands, under schemes like PMMSY and the Blue Revolution, with technological support from ICAR institutes.