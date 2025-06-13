Left Menu

Global Markets Wobble as Middle East Tensions Escalate

Rising tensions in the Middle East are fueling economic uncertainty, driving investors to safer assets like the dollar. Israel's strikes on Iran spurred a surge in oil and gold prices. This geopolitical friction affects global markets, including stocks and commodities, prompting strategic shifts among investors and central banks.

Updated: 13-06-2025 20:25 IST
In the wake of escalating Middle East tensions, investors are pivoting towards traditional safe havens, most notably the dollar. The trigger was Israel's recent strikes on Iran's nuclear and missile sites, which have stoked fears of prolonged conflict and its broader economic implications.

Oil and gold prices have surged amid this uncertainty, with Brent crude experiencing its most significant one-day leap since pre-2022 events. This has raised further questions for global central banks as they weigh the impact on interest rates and inflation.

The market's focus is now on the ramifications of these developments. With U.S. interest rates already under scrutiny due to tariff impacts, the recent military actions have compounded investors' concerns. Some warn of complacency, while others brace for more volatility ahead.

