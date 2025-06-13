Global Markets Wobble as Middle East Tensions Escalate

In the wake of escalating Middle East tensions, investors are pivoting towards traditional safe havens, most notably the dollar. The trigger was Israel's recent strikes on Iran's nuclear and missile sites, which have stoked fears of prolonged conflict and its broader economic implications.

Oil and gold prices have surged amid this uncertainty, with Brent crude experiencing its most significant one-day leap since pre-2022 events. This has raised further questions for global central banks as they weigh the impact on interest rates and inflation.

The market's focus is now on the ramifications of these developments. With U.S. interest rates already under scrutiny due to tariff impacts, the recent military actions have compounded investors' concerns. Some warn of complacency, while others brace for more volatility ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)