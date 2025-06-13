Left Menu

Trump Offers Iran a Second Chance for Nuclear Deal

President Donald Trump indicated Iran might have another opportunity to finalize a nuclear agreement with the United States. He mentioned Iran missed a previous chance but suggested they are now reaching out to negotiate a deal. This development may open dialogue channels between the two nations.

Updated: 13-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:27 IST
President Donald Trump

In a statement to NBC News, President Donald Trump suggested that Iran had missed an earlier chance to establish a nuclear deal with the United States but hinted at a renewed possibility for negotiations.

Trump asserted, 'They missed the opportunity to make a deal. Now, they may have another opportunity. We'll see,' reflecting a potential shift in diplomatic relations.

According to Trump, Iranian officials have initiated contact, expressing interest in resuming talks for a deal, indicating possible future discussions between the U.S. and Iran.

