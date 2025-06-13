Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025 Embarks: A Sacred Journey Resumes After Pandemic Hiatus

The first group of pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025 commenced their journey on Friday. This significant event was flagged off by the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, in a formal ceremony.

Minister Margherita expressed his honor in officiating the start of this revered pilgrimage that underscores India's enduring civilizational ties. He extended his best wishes to the pilgrims for a safe and fulfilling journey, highlighting the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs, state governments, and numerous agencies to bring the Yatra to fruition within a limited timeframe.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, renowned for its spiritual and cultural importance, particularly to Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists, had been on hold since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and diplomatic negotiations. After ongoing discussions, the pilgrimage resumed in 2025, with improved routes via Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.