India’s Energy Preparedness Amid Middle East Tensions

India assures sufficient energy supplies amidst global tensions and rising oil prices. Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri conducted a review with industry leaders. India's energy policy balances availability, affordability, and sustainability, despite reliance on imports from volatile regions like the Middle East and challenges from geopolitical events.

Updated: 13-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:52 IST
  • India

India, as the world's third-largest oil importer and fourth-biggest gas buyer, asserts that it has adequate energy supplies for the months ahead, according to Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. This announcement comes amidst rising global tensions impacting major energy suppliers.

Oil Minister Puri revealed through a post on X that discussions were held with leaders in the Indian oil sector to assess the current energy supply situation. He emphasized India's energy strategy of balancing availability, affordability, and sustainability, reassuring that the nation is prepared.

Global oil prices surged to their highest since January after tensions escalated with Israel's strike on Iran. The benchmark Brent crude spiked over 10% initially but stabilized. Despite this, oil prices remain lower than last year's levels. India imports a significant portion of its oil and natural gas needs predominantly from the Middle East, making developments in the region crucial to its energy security.

