Seamless Digital Credit Access: A New Era for Indian Farmers

Four Indian states have taken a significant step towards modernizing agricultural credit services. Maharashtra, Kerala, Bihar, and Odisha have signed agreements to ensure seamless digital access to credit services through a farmer registry-linked authentication process. This initiative is part of a larger effort to reduce paperwork and benefit small and marginal farmers across India.

The Memoranda of Understanding, signed in collaboration with the PSB Alliance and the National Farmers' Welfare Program Implementation Society, were unveiled at the Agri Stack conference. The Center has allocated Rs 6,000 crore to support states in implementing digital agriculture initiatives under the Agri Stack platform, intending to enhance farmer-centric governance through technology.

In addition to improving credit access, the initiative will integrate with flagship schemes like PM-KISAN and Kisan Credit Card, offering services such as farmer authorization systems and digitally verifiable certificates. The introduction of AI technologies and data integration further supports farmers by providing personalized agricultural services and reducing bureaucratic obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)