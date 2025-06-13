Left Menu

Seamless Digital Credit Access: A New Era for Indian Farmers

Four Indian states have signed agreements to improve access to digital credit services through farmer registry authentication. The initiative under Agri Stack aims to reduce paperwork, benefiting small farmers nationwide. An allocation of Rs 6,000 crore supports these digital agriculture efforts, focusing on registry systems and crop surveys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:46 IST
Seamless Digital Credit Access: A New Era for Indian Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four Indian states have taken a significant step towards modernizing agricultural credit services. Maharashtra, Kerala, Bihar, and Odisha have signed agreements to ensure seamless digital access to credit services through a farmer registry-linked authentication process. This initiative is part of a larger effort to reduce paperwork and benefit small and marginal farmers across India.

The Memoranda of Understanding, signed in collaboration with the PSB Alliance and the National Farmers' Welfare Program Implementation Society, were unveiled at the Agri Stack conference. The Center has allocated Rs 6,000 crore to support states in implementing digital agriculture initiatives under the Agri Stack platform, intending to enhance farmer-centric governance through technology.

In addition to improving credit access, the initiative will integrate with flagship schemes like PM-KISAN and Kisan Credit Card, offering services such as farmer authorization systems and digitally verifiable certificates. The introduction of AI technologies and data integration further supports farmers by providing personalized agricultural services and reducing bureaucratic obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025