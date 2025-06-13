Left Menu

ICAI Affirms Independence with CA Firm Engagement by CAG

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) confirmed that hiring CA firms by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) won't affect its independence. ICAI stated this strategic move enhances audit quality and execution without compromising constitutional duties. The decision is backed by professional standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:16 IST
ICAI Affirms Independence with CA Firm Engagement by CAG
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) assured that engaging CA firms by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) maintains its independence as an apex auditor. This statement comes amidst concerns raised by Madurai MP S Venkatesan about potential compromise in CAG's autonomy.

ICAI emphasized that CAG's decision to hire CA firms is aimed at providing effective audit coverage, enhancing domain-specific quality, and ensuring timely completion of audits. The move aligns with professional standards and ethical guidelines provided by ICAI.

Further, ICAI highlighted that this initiative will bolster CAG's capacity for compliance and performance auditing, strengthening the auditing of central autonomous bodies. The reassurances come after Deputy CAG, Anand Mohan Bajaj, defended the initiative as a means to improve auditing processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025