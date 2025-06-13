Switzerland's Strategic EU Deal: Securing Stability Amid Geopolitical Challenges

The Swiss cabinet endorsed a strategic agreement with the European Union, targeting stronger bilateral economic relations amid ongoing global geopolitical uncertainties. The domestic consultation process has been initiated and is seen as vital for maintaining stable and predictable EU relations, according to government sources.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis emphasized the importance of solidifying economic and political ties with the EU for increased security. He invoked an Arabic proverb to stress peaceful coexistence, in light of the current global instability, described as the "new normal".

The agreement, reaching consensus on complex issues like wage protection and immigration, poised for a thorough consultation until October 31. This initiative anticipates parliamentary review in 2026, with a controversial referendum potentially occurring by 2028, amid fears of compromising Swiss sovereignty.

