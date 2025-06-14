Left Menu

Operation Rising Lion: Israel Strikes Iran Amid Rising Tension

Explosions erupted over major Israeli cities as missiles were launched by Iran in retaliation for Israel's attacks on Iranian nuclear sites. Dubbed 'Operation Rising Lion,' the strikes target Iran's military prowess. Iran accused Israel of initiating war while Israel aimed to curb an existential threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 00:07 IST
Explosive conflicts erupted in the Middle East as Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion', striking key Iranian nuclear sites following perceived provocations. Sirens blared in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as the hostile engagement unfolded.

Following Israel's offensive, Iran retaliated with missile launches, amidst surviving traces of the region's chaotic history. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attributed the escalations to Israeli aggression, accusing them of instigating war.

As tensions simmer, international reactions unfold with U.S. President Trump asserting that diplomatic remedies remain a possibility. Meanwhile, damage assessments continue amidst fears of broader regional destabilization and global oil market disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

