Streamlining Grievance Redressal: Success Stories from the Latest CPGRAMS Reports

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) unveiled its latest findings from the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), focusing on both state and union territories, as well as central ministries. These reports underline successful grievance redressal strategies that are transforming public service efficiency across the nation.

One highlighted case involves Rajesh Choudhary, whose GST registration for his MSME was plagued by delays and rejections, severely impacting his business operations. Choudhary's intervention on the CPGRAMS portal led to a swift resolution and issuance of a GST number, exemplifying the system's efficacy.

Additionally, grievances from citizens like Pawan Rajput, facing power outage issues, and Faiz Mohammad Ayyub, dealing with mosquito infestation, demonstrate the platform's broad utility. Both cases were promptly addressed, resulting in timely solutions. Similarly, reports on grievances related to military post-service dues and taxpayer discrepancies further illustrate CPGRAMS's role in ensuring accountability and redressal.