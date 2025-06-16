Left Menu

Streamlining Grievance Redressal: Success Stories from the Latest CPGRAMS Reports

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances released two reports highlighting effective grievance redressal for individuals across India. The cases covered various issues, including GST registration, power supply, area cleanliness, military dues, and tax discrepancies, showcasing the efficiency of the CPGRAMS in resolving public complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:23 IST
Streamlining Grievance Redressal: Success Stories from the Latest CPGRAMS Reports
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) unveiled its latest findings from the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), focusing on both state and union territories, as well as central ministries. These reports underline successful grievance redressal strategies that are transforming public service efficiency across the nation.

One highlighted case involves Rajesh Choudhary, whose GST registration for his MSME was plagued by delays and rejections, severely impacting his business operations. Choudhary's intervention on the CPGRAMS portal led to a swift resolution and issuance of a GST number, exemplifying the system's efficacy.

Additionally, grievances from citizens like Pawan Rajput, facing power outage issues, and Faiz Mohammad Ayyub, dealing with mosquito infestation, demonstrate the platform's broad utility. Both cases were promptly addressed, resulting in timely solutions. Similarly, reports on grievances related to military post-service dues and taxpayer discrepancies further illustrate CPGRAMS's role in ensuring accountability and redressal.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025