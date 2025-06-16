Left Menu

IFC Boosts Mid-Market Growth in India with USD 60 Million Investment

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is investing USD 60 million in the India Business Excellence Fund V G, managed by Motilal Oswal Alternates. This investment is aimed at helping mid-market companies expand, create jobs, and stimulate growth in India. The fund targets high-growth potential firms, enhancing economic opportunities regionally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:22 IST
IFC Boosts Mid-Market Growth in India with USD 60 Million Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has committed a USD 60 million investment to the India Business Excellence Fund V G, led by Motilal Oswal Alternates. This initiative is designed to support the expansion of mid-market companies in India across various sectors, including consumer services, financial services, life sciences, and manufacturing.

Through this investment, IFC aims to enhance private sector growth by providing much-needed capital to companies that have often faced challenges in obtaining formal credit, particularly during economic downturns. The fund seeks to identify and support 12-16 mid-market companies with high growth potential, particularly those able to extend their reach beyond India's major cities to lower-income states.

The move by IFC is expected to bolster job creation, promote inclusive growth, and contribute to India's transition toward becoming a higher middle-income country. According to the statement, this is IFC's third collaboration with Motilal Oswal Alternates, following previous investments in the fund's second and fourth iterations, reinforcing confidence among institutional investors in India's growing private equity landscape.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025