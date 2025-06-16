PM Modi Honored with Cyprus's Highest Award, Strengthening India-Cyprus Ties

In a momentous occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with Cyprus's highest civilian honor, the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III'. This accolade marks his 21st international award, underscoring his distinguished global leadership and India's burgeoning international stature.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the award as a reflection of India's rising global stature. "Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi Ji on this accolade which strengthens India's diplomatic standing worldwide," Shah posted on social media platform X. During his visit, PM Modi extended gratitude to the Cypriot leadership, emphasizing that this honor belongs to 140 crore Indians and symbolizes the nation's shared values with Cyprus.

The awarding ceremony further solidified the partnership as President Christodoulides welcomed Modi to Nicosia, exploring new avenues for bilateral cooperation. Business leaders from both nations engaged in roundtable discussions, highlighting opportunities in sectors such as technology and innovation, promising a reinforced economic partnership.