Launch of 'Achal': A Milestone in India's Aatmanirbhar Defense Journey

The Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) marked another milestone in India's defense journey with the ceremonial launch of 'Achal', the fifth Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) in a series of eight for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The event took place in Goa, officiated by Kavita Harbola, and attended by prominent figures like Additional Director General Anil Kumar Harbola, as detailed in a release from the Ministry of Defence.

The FPV 'Achal' is designed under rigorous dual-class certification standards, featuring over 60% indigenous content. Measuring 52 meters long and 8 meters wide, with a displacement of 320 tons, the vessel boasts a CPP-based propulsion system enabling it to reach speeds up to 27 knots. Its primary functions include protection, monitoring, control, and surveillance, ensuring the safeguard of offshore assets and island territories.

The project, at a total cost of Rs 473 crore, significantly boosts local industries by generating employment and supporting MSMEs. According to GSL's Chairman Managing Director, Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, the shipyard's growth has been impressive, with a 100% increase in Gross Revenue, surpassing Rs 2,000 crore. The launch underscores GSL's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and modernizing India's shipbuilding capabilities while solidifying its partnership with the Indian Coast Guard.

(With inputs from agencies.)