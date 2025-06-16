Uttarakhand's Innovative Student Scheme and River Revival Initiative

In a significant move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a new initiative enabling high-performing students from each district to assume the roles of District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) for a day. This initiative aims to provide hands-on administrative experience to meritorious students, fostering confidence and inspiring them to pursue ambitious goals. The scheme is set to be implemented soon, with a detailed action plan underway, according to an official release.

Moreover, Dhami revealed plans to organize a 'River Festival', emphasizing the importance of public participation. These festivals, named after significant rivers in the state, aim to promote cleaning, revival, and conservation efforts, transforming river conservation into a widespread public initiative. The Chief Minister reiterated that the state's rivers are integral to both cultural identity and daily life, and the festival seeks to heighten public awareness regarding water conservation and cleanliness.

The initiatives undertaken by Dhami's government represent a dual focus on honoring academic excellence and advancing environmental stewardship. Concurrently, the Chief Minister commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi on receiving Cyprus' highest civilian honor, the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III,' reflecting India's growing stature on the global stage. This accolade, named after Cyprus' first president Makarios III, acknowledges significant contributions to the nation and is a matter of pride for Indians worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)