Himachal Pradesh Braces for Monsoon: Yellow Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for six districts in Himachal Pradesh, warning residents and authorities of impending heavy rainfall. Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Chamba, Mandi, and Kangra are expected to face light to moderate rain along with thundershowers in the coming days.

Senior Scientist Shobhit Katiyar from IMD Himachal Pradesh noted, 'While the last 24 hours have seen light to moderate rain, with thundershowers in some areas, we anticipate a significant increase in rainfall from June 20 onwards. The monsoon is expected to impact Central and East India soon.'

The IMD also highlighted the economic importance of the monsoon, projecting a 106 per cent southwest monsoon rainfall for the country, slightly above April's forecast. With the monsoon arriving around June 25, agricultural and industrial sectors are preparing for its impact, hoping for favorable conditions for Kharif crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)