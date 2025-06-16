J&K Police Strike: Antiterror Property Clampdown Intensifies

In a significant move to dismantle terror infrastructure, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has seized the immovable property of Ab Hamid Lone, a Pakistan-based terrorist from Mawar Bala Qalamabad in Handwara, Kupwara district. This includes land measuring two Kanal three Marlas and one Kanal 16 Marlas, with legal clearance from the NIA court in Kulgam and executed in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.

Ab Hamid Lone, the son of Ab Aziz Lone, stands accused in an FIR at the SIA Kashmir police station for multiple offences, including those under sections 13, 17, 18, 21, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. The SIA emphasized Lone's attempts to evade arrest and legal consequences.

This action marks a pivotal point in the ongoing investigation into illegal activities in the region. The SIA is committed to combating terror threats, safeguarding national security, and ensuring the rule of law in Jammu and Kashmir. Collaborating with security and intelligence agencies, the SIA is dedicated to taking robust actions against entities undermining national unity and sovereignty.

Recently, the Ramban Police implemented a similar measure under the UAPA by attaching agricultural land belonging to PoK militant Ali Mohd, reinforcing the collective crackdown efforts.

