J&K Police Strike: Antiterror Property Clampdown Intensifies
The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) has seized immovable property linked to Pakistan-based terrorist Ab Hamid Lone, intensifying the crackdown on terror infrastructure. The move follows legal proceedings with authorization from the NIA court and reflects unwavering efforts to neutralize threats in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to dismantle terror infrastructure, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has seized the immovable property of Ab Hamid Lone, a Pakistan-based terrorist from Mawar Bala Qalamabad in Handwara, Kupwara district. This includes land measuring two Kanal three Marlas and one Kanal 16 Marlas, with legal clearance from the NIA court in Kulgam and executed in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.
Ab Hamid Lone, the son of Ab Aziz Lone, stands accused in an FIR at the SIA Kashmir police station for multiple offences, including those under sections 13, 17, 18, 21, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. The SIA emphasized Lone's attempts to evade arrest and legal consequences.
This action marks a pivotal point in the ongoing investigation into illegal activities in the region. The SIA is committed to combating terror threats, safeguarding national security, and ensuring the rule of law in Jammu and Kashmir. Collaborating with security and intelligence agencies, the SIA is dedicated to taking robust actions against entities undermining national unity and sovereignty.
Recently, the Ramban Police implemented a similar measure under the UAPA by attaching agricultural land belonging to PoK militant Ali Mohd, reinforcing the collective crackdown efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Explosive Sabotage: Russian Bridges Collapse and Trains Derail in Overnight Chaos
Richard Marles' Strategic Asia Tour: Strengthening Ties with India and Beyond
FSB Foils Arson Plot on Russian Railways
Top Highlights from Asian Football Leagues
Global Trade Tensions Rise: Steel and Aluminium Tariffs Impact Asian Exporters