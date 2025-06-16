Effective Coordination Saves Lives in Gujarat Plane Crash
A massive rescue operation followed the Air India-171 crash in Ahmedabad involving 650 personnel. Working with multiple agencies, they managed to save 31 lives and extinguish the fire using 7.5 lakh litres of water. Despite efforts, 241 out of 242 onboard perished. One survivor is under treatment.
In a coordinated rescue operation in Ahmedabad, following the June 12 crash of Air India-171, authorities marshaled over 650 personnel and utilized 7.5 lakh litres of water to control the blaze, Fire Chief Amit Dongre reported.
After the disaster call at 1:43 pm, more than 100 firefighting and 90 ambulance teams were dispatched from 19 fire stations to the scene, saving 31 individuals, now in hospital care, thanks to combined efforts by NDRF, SDRF, CISF, and local services.
Despite these extensive measures, the crash claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard. The Gujarat government is fast-tracking victim identification while lone survivor Vishwashkumar Ramesh receives medical treatment.
