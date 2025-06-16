Left Menu

Haryana Bolsters Water Infrastructure with Rs 100 Crore Mega Projects

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini outlines initiatives to enhance water infrastructure, with five major projects exceeding Rs 100 crore. Efforts focus on irrigation efficiency, quality, and timely execution, alongside strategies for Monsoon 2025 preparedness. Emphasis on accountability and quality assurance highlights the state's commitment to water security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:38 IST
Haryana Bolsters Water Infrastructure with Rs 100 Crore Mega Projects
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a series of substantial measures aimed at bolstering the state's irrigation and water infrastructure. Speaking at a review meeting for the Irrigation and Water Resources Department's pivotal projects, Saini confirmed that five major initiatives, each exceeding Rs 100 crore in investment, are underway.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of timely project execution, noting that delays in engineering drawing approvals have previously impeded progress. Saini stated that strict action would be taken against officers responsible for any unnecessary delays, while stressing that quality standards must be upheld without compromise.

Among the significant projects is a new parallel lined channel from Dadupur to Hamida Head, alongside modernising efforts at the WJC, totaling Rs 274.87 crore. With notable progress reported, Saini reaffirmed the government's commitment to these ambitious undertakings, which include strategic planning for Monsoon 2025 water management.

