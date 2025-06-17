Diplomatic Plea: European Leaders Urge Iran to Negotiate

In a concerted diplomatic effort, the foreign ministers of France, Britain, and Germany have reached out to their Iranian counterpart, urging a return to negotiations to avoid regional and nuclear tensions. This call reflects a unified European desire to maintain stability and deter any rapid escalations.

A French diplomatic source disclosed that the ministers emphasized the urgency for Iran to reengage in talks without preconditions. The plea serves as a reminder of Europe's vested interest in preventing any rash actions that could threaten Western interests.

The call signifies a critical moment in international relations, with European powers advocating for constructive dialogue and caution amid growing regional uncertainties.

