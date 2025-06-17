Diplomatic Plea: European Leaders Urge Iran to Negotiate
France, Britain, and Germany's foreign ministers called on Iran to engage in diplomatic talks and avoid regional or nuclear conflicts. The European leaders encouraged Iran to return to negotiations promptly, emphasizing moderation and caution to prevent conflicts with Western interests.
In a concerted diplomatic effort, the foreign ministers of France, Britain, and Germany have reached out to their Iranian counterpart, urging a return to negotiations to avoid regional and nuclear tensions. This call reflects a unified European desire to maintain stability and deter any rapid escalations.
A French diplomatic source disclosed that the ministers emphasized the urgency for Iran to reengage in talks without preconditions. The plea serves as a reminder of Europe's vested interest in preventing any rash actions that could threaten Western interests.
The call signifies a critical moment in international relations, with European powers advocating for constructive dialogue and caution amid growing regional uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
