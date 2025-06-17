Unauthorized Zipline Site Faces Consequences After Incident in Manali
The Kullu district administration is taking action against an unregistered adventure sports site in Manali where a Nagpur girl fell off a zipline. The incident, which came to light via social media, prompts authorities to urge tourist vigilance. The girl's father has opted against legal action.
- Country:
- India
The administration of Kullu district has launched proceedings against an adventure sports facility in Manali following an incident involving a zipline mishap. A girl from Nagpur reportedly fell, sustaining injuries after the zipline cable snapped. District Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh revealed that the site was operating without required registration.
The incident, which is said to have occurred 5-6 days ago, only came to the authorities' knowledge through social media, as no formal complaints were lodged. Deputy Commissioner Raveesh emphasized that departmental action is underway and highlighted the necessity for tourists to prioritize authorized and safety-compliant adventure sports sites.
Trisha, the young victim, was taken to Mission Hospital. Her father, Prafful Vijve, confirmed in a statement that he doesn't intend to pursue any legal claims and will focus on his daughter's recovery. A social media video captured the moment she fell onto boulders after the rope failed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Saga: From Nagpur to Pakistan and Back
Samruddhi Mahamarg: Transforming Travel Between Mumbai and Nagpur
Samruddhi Mahamarg: Transforming Travel Between Mumbai and Nagpur
Samruddhi Mahamarg: Revolutionizing Travel Between Mumbai and Nagpur
Nagpur Woman's Mysterious Journey: Espionage Suspicions Arise