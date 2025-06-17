Left Menu

Traditional 'Gummi' Dance Amid Vaikasi Visakam Festivities in Tamil Nadu

Thousands gathered at Sree Bhatrakali Amman Temple in Thoothukudi for traditional dances during the grand Vaikasi Visakam festival. Celebrated by Tamilians, the 10-day festival marks Lord Murugan's birth anniversary, attracting numerous devotees. Festivities include special rituals and dances, highlighting the cultural significance of Southern India's spiritual traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:19 IST
People gather to perform Gummi dance in Thoothukudi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a vibrant display of cultural heritage, a large number of devotees congregated at the Sree Bhatrakali Amman Temple in Thoothukudi to engage in the traditional 'Gummi' dance. The event, held as part of the Vaikasi Visakam festival, also featured special abhishekams and deepaprarthanas, highlighting the rich tapestry of local traditions.

Earlier, on June 9, the revered Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple witnessed an influx of devotees, who wore traditional attire to partake in Vaikasi Visakam celebrations. Known as the spring festival, Vaikasi Visakam commenced on May 31 and draws thousands each year. Its celebrations include traditional dances that embody the cultural essence of Southern India.

The Vaikasi Visakam festival, celebrated over ten days, honors Lord Murugan's birth anniversary and is a focal point of devotion for Tamilians. Lord Murugan, revered with mythical tales of valor, is adored by many who participate in processions commemorating his legends, underscoring the festival's importance in Tamil Nadu's spiritual and cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

