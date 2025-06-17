Traditional 'Gummi' Dance Amid Vaikasi Visakam Festivities in Tamil Nadu

In a vibrant display of cultural heritage, a large number of devotees congregated at the Sree Bhatrakali Amman Temple in Thoothukudi to engage in the traditional 'Gummi' dance. The event, held as part of the Vaikasi Visakam festival, also featured special abhishekams and deepaprarthanas, highlighting the rich tapestry of local traditions.

Earlier, on June 9, the revered Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple witnessed an influx of devotees, who wore traditional attire to partake in Vaikasi Visakam celebrations. Known as the spring festival, Vaikasi Visakam commenced on May 31 and draws thousands each year. Its celebrations include traditional dances that embody the cultural essence of Southern India.

The Vaikasi Visakam festival, celebrated over ten days, honors Lord Murugan's birth anniversary and is a focal point of devotion for Tamilians. Lord Murugan, revered with mythical tales of valor, is adored by many who participate in processions commemorating his legends, underscoring the festival's importance in Tamil Nadu's spiritual and cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)