Rajasthan Battles COVID-19 Spike: 29 New Cases Reported

Rajasthan has reported a concerning rise in COVID-19 cases, with 29 new infections recorded on Monday, pushing the year's total to 456. This data was collated from hospitals including Rajasthan Hospital, SPMC Bikaner, and AIIMS Jodhpur, among others.

The new cases consist of various age groups across different districts, notably Jaipur, which reported 14 new infections. Additional cases have emerged in Jodhpur, Kota, and Udaipur, where six individuals were diagnosed.

The state now contends with 251 active cases, alongside 202 recoveries and two deaths. Jaipur remains the most affected district, accounting for a significant portion of the cases, substantially outpacing other regions such as Udaipur and Jodhpur.

