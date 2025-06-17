Left Menu

Rajasthan Battles COVID-19 Spike: 29 New Cases Reported

Rajasthan recorded 29 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising this year's total to 456. While Jaipur leads with 283 cases, Udaipur and Jodhpur follow at 54 and 30, respectively. The state currently has 251 active cases, with a recovery count of 202 and two fatalities.

Updated: 17-06-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan has reported a concerning rise in COVID-19 cases, with 29 new infections recorded on Monday, pushing the year's total to 456. This data was collated from hospitals including Rajasthan Hospital, SPMC Bikaner, and AIIMS Jodhpur, among others.

The new cases consist of various age groups across different districts, notably Jaipur, which reported 14 new infections. Additional cases have emerged in Jodhpur, Kota, and Udaipur, where six individuals were diagnosed.

The state now contends with 251 active cases, alongside 202 recoveries and two deaths. Jaipur remains the most affected district, accounting for a significant portion of the cases, substantially outpacing other regions such as Udaipur and Jodhpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

