Karnataka Leaders Pedal Towards a Greener Tomorrow on World Environment Day
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Minister Eshwar Khandre inaugurated the World Environment Day 2025 eco walk in Bengaluru. Emphasizing its charm as a 'garden city,' the event aims to raise awareness about plastic pollution through active participation, including cycling, from students and citizens.
- Country:
- India
In a vibrant celebration of World Environment Day 2025, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the state's Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre initiated an eco walk from Bengaluru's iconic Vidhana Soudha. While praising Bengaluru as a 'garden city,' Shivakumar underscored the city's unique allure, emphasizing its distinction worldwide.
During the ceremonial flag-off, Shivakumar extolled the architectural splendor of Vidhana Soudha, urging students and citizens to appreciate its grandeur firsthand. Although the event faced a postponement from its planned June 5th date, Shivakumar highlighted the favorable 22-degree Celsius weather compared to other regions like Ahmedabad.
Beyond awareness, the event also took a tangible form as Shivakumar cycled back to Vidhana Soudha, underscoring the commitment to environmental causes. Minister Khandre, focusing on governmental efforts to combat plastic pollution, emphasized the significance of this initiative in transforming environmental policies into a people's movement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
