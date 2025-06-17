Left Menu

Turbulent Markets: How Iran-Israel Conflict Shakes European Shares

European shares slumped amidst escalating tensions as the Iran-Israel air conflict entered its fifth day. While the pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.8%, energy shares outperformed, driven by fluctuating oil prices. Uncertainty was fueled by U.S. President Trump's comments, leaving investors cautious amid the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:59 IST
Turbulent Markets: How Iran-Israel Conflict Shakes European Shares
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares experienced a downturn as the Iran-Israel air war persisted into its fifth day, heightening the risk of further destabilization and prompting investors to flock to safer assets.

By 0710 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index declined 0.8% to 542.38 points, snapping back from a brief recovery on Monday. U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iranians to evacuate Tehran due to their rejection of nuclear weapon development restrictions, further exacerbating the tensions.

Although Trump left the Group of Seven summit early, he assured that it was unrelated to negotiating a ceasefire, leaving the market uneasy. Amid heightened unrest, oil prices initially spiked before retreating, with energy stocks up by 0.3%; however, telecommunications stocks led the broader market decline at 1.4%. Despite the volatile environment, London's Ashtead saw gains, hinting at resilience even as rental revenue growth is projected to slow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025