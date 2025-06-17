Indore Garden Officer Under EOW Scanner for Alleged Asset Discrepancies

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) executed raids at the residence and workplace of Indore Municipal Corporation's garden officer, Chetan Patil, amid ongoing investigations into alleged disproportionate assets and financial misconduct, an official confirmed Tuesday.

EOW Superintendent of Police, Rameshwar Singh Yadav, disclosed that a complaint concerning Patil's accumulation of disproportionate wealth and irregularities in plant purchases led to the registration of a case. Initiated at the EOW police station Bhopal, the charges fall under sections 7, 13 (1), and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Subsequently, a search warrant was procured for a thorough probe into these allegations.

During the initial investigation, authorities uncovered expenditures totalling approximately Rs 1.85 crore, inclusive of multiple real estate purchases, vehicles, substantial investments in gold, and an LIC policy. These assets reportedly exceed Patil's legitimate income, estimated at Rs 15-20 lakh, by about 150%. Ongoing searches at two city locations aim to uncover further details, with additional actions anticipated as new information comes to light.

