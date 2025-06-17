Left Menu

Sri Lanka Secures Debt Rescheduling with France in Economic Revival Push

Sri Lanka has inked a pivotal agreement with France to reschedule a €390 million debt until 2042, marking a step towards economic recovery. This deal was essential for securing IMF assistance and is part of a larger debt restructuring effort aiming to restore the nation's financial health.

  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has formalized an agreement with France to reschedule a €390 million debt stock until 2042, as announced by the Ministry of Finance. The agreement, signed on Monday, is a critical milestone in the country's efforts to rejuvenate its economy.

The Ministry lauded the bilateral Agreement with France, underlining it as a testament to Sri Lanka's determination to swiftly conclude the debt restructuring process, thereby revamping its economy and instating debt sustainability.

France, along with Japan and India, played a crucial role as one of Sri Lanka's largest public creditors in facilitating the necessary restructuring to secure International Monetary Fund (IMF) assistance. This initiative aligns with the IMF's $2.9 billion reform-based fund aimed at aiding Sri Lanka's recovery from a historic financial crisis that led to a sovereign default and political upheaval in 2022.

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

