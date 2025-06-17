Sri Lanka Secures Debt Rescheduling with France in Economic Revival Push

Sri Lanka has formalized an agreement with France to reschedule a €390 million debt stock until 2042, as announced by the Ministry of Finance. The agreement, signed on Monday, is a critical milestone in the country's efforts to rejuvenate its economy.

The Ministry lauded the bilateral Agreement with France, underlining it as a testament to Sri Lanka's determination to swiftly conclude the debt restructuring process, thereby revamping its economy and instating debt sustainability.

France, along with Japan and India, played a crucial role as one of Sri Lanka's largest public creditors in facilitating the necessary restructuring to secure International Monetary Fund (IMF) assistance. This initiative aligns with the IMF's $2.9 billion reform-based fund aimed at aiding Sri Lanka's recovery from a historic financial crisis that led to a sovereign default and political upheaval in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)