BlinkX Unveils Free Silver Plan to Revolutionize DIY Trading

BlinkX, the cutting-edge digital stockbroking platform backed by JM Financial, has revealed an enticing two-month free trial for its Silver Subscription Plan. Traders can now enjoy executing up to 50 lots per day without incurring any brokerage fees, presenting a doorway to substantial savings and an advanced trading experience.

This strategic endeavor reaffirms BlinkX's commitment to a trader-first approach, significantly reducing trading costs for India's expanding community of DIY traders. By democratizing access to advanced trading tools, BlinkX hopes to foster an environment of empowered, data-driven trading proficiency.

Mr. Gagan Singla, Managing Director at BlinkX, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, "Our aim is to strip away friction in trading, providing intelligence, performance, and flexibility. The free Silver Plan allows traders of varying proficiency levels to unlock new efficiencies and discover the platform's assets."

