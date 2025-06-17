Left Menu

BlinkX Unveils Free Silver Plan to Revolutionize DIY Trading

BlinkX, JM Financial's digital stockbroking platform, has launched its Silver Subscription Plan with a two-month free trial. The plan offers traders zero brokerage on up to 50 lots per day, enabling significant savings. This initiative aligns with BlinkX's mission to democratize access to advanced trading tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:00 IST
BlinkX Unveils Free Silver Plan to Revolutionize DIY Trading
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BlinkX, the cutting-edge digital stockbroking platform backed by JM Financial, has revealed an enticing two-month free trial for its Silver Subscription Plan. Traders can now enjoy executing up to 50 lots per day without incurring any brokerage fees, presenting a doorway to substantial savings and an advanced trading experience.

This strategic endeavor reaffirms BlinkX's commitment to a trader-first approach, significantly reducing trading costs for India's expanding community of DIY traders. By democratizing access to advanced trading tools, BlinkX hopes to foster an environment of empowered, data-driven trading proficiency.

Mr. Gagan Singla, Managing Director at BlinkX, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, "Our aim is to strip away friction in trading, providing intelligence, performance, and flexibility. The free Silver Plan allows traders of varying proficiency levels to unlock new efficiencies and discover the platform's assets."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025