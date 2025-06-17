Left Menu

Nityanand Rai Slams Lalu Prasad Yadav Over Disrespect to Dr. Ambedkar

Union Minister Nityanand Rai criticized RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for disrespecting Dr. BR Ambedkar’s image. Rai accused the RJD of arrogance and the Congress party of a history of insults toward Ambedkar, while also questioning the Yadavs’ sincerity regarding Ambedkar’s legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:00 IST
Nityanand Rai Slams Lalu Prasad Yadav Over Disrespect to Dr. Ambedkar
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, lashed out at RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday for allegedly disrespecting Dr. BR Ambedkar during birthday celebrations, accusing the party of attempting to justify what he termed a 'grave sin' instead of offering an apology.

In a statement, Rai asserted that the country witnessed Lalu Prasad Yadav placing a picture of Dr. Ambedkar at his feet, highlighting this act as indicative of Lalu's and the RJD's true nature. Rai further accused the Congress of historical disrespect towards Ambedkar, claiming that Lalu, by allying with Congress, shared in this disrespect.

Rai criticized former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly ignoring political issues in favor of corruption and nepotism. He underscored BJP's commitment to Ambedkar by citing the establishment of 'Panch Teerth' and berating Tejashwi's vision for a new Bihar as insincere while reiterating public awareness of his family's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

