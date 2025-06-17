Left Menu

Karnataka CM Challenges BJP Amid Bengaluru Stampede Outcry

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rebuffs BJP's resignation demands following the Bengaluru stampede, challenging the party to address past governance failures. Despite taking accountability with police suspensions and a judicial probe, Siddaramaiah criticizes the BJP for leveraging tragedy for political gain while neglecting its own historical lapses.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed demands from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his and his cabinet members' resignations in response to the Bengaluru stampede. On Tuesday, he challenged the BJP to first list their leaders who resigned in similar situations.

Siddaramaiah described the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium during an IPL celebration as an 'unfortunate accident.' He highlighted the government's decisive actions, including suspending senior police officers and initiating a judicial probe led by retired Justice John Michael Cunha.

Despite these actions, BJP protests persist, which Siddaramaiah attributes to political motives rather than genuine public concern. Drawing attention to past BJP oversight, he questioned their moral authority to demand resignations, noting unresolved tragedies under BJP administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

