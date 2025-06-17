EU's Bold Move to Cut Russian Gas by 2027

The European Commission on Tuesday unveiled a bold proposal to legally phase out the European Union's reliance on Russian gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the end of 2027, marking a significant shift in the bloc's energy policy. This move signals the end of longstanding energy relations with Russia, formerly Europe's top gas supplier.

The proposed ban is designed to unfold in stages. As of January 1, 2026, the EU would halt imports from any new Russian gas and LNG deals signed before the end of this year. Short-term contracts, those signed before June 17, 2025, would see a suspension from June 17, 2026. The final phase targets long-term Russian gas contracts, set to cease by January 1, 2028, potentially impacting major firms like TotalEnergies and Naturgy.

The proposal is based on EU trade and energy law, necessitating a qualified majority of at least 15 member countries and a majority in the European Parliament. Slovakia and Hungary, who have shown resistance, would avoid a veto under this structure. Notably, the Commission opted for this method over sanctions, which require unanimous approval. Instead, legal measures will allow companies to cite 'force majeure' to break existing contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)