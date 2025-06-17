Kharif Season 2025 Sees a Boost in Paddy and Oilseed Sowing

Paddy sowing is on the rise this Kharif season, with government data indicating a 13% increase at 4.53 lakh hectares compared to last year's 4 lakh hectares.

The Department of Agriculture reported progress in Kharif crop coverage, revealing acreage growth in pulses, now at 3.07 lakh hectares from 2.6 lakh hectares previously.

The non-foodgrains category also saw notable growth, with oilseed acreage increasing to 2.05 lakh hectares, while sugarcane and cotton areas showed smaller fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)