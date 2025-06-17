Left Menu

Kharif Season 2025 Sees a Boost in Paddy and Oilseed Sowing

This year's Kharif season has seen a 13% increase in paddy sowing, reaching 4.53 lakh hectares. Pulses and oilseeds have also seen increased acreage, while coarse cereals remain stable. Total sowing area across all Kharif crops has risen compared to last year, reflecting positive agricultural trends.

Paddy sowing is on the rise this Kharif season, with government data indicating a 13% increase at 4.53 lakh hectares compared to last year's 4 lakh hectares.

The Department of Agriculture reported progress in Kharif crop coverage, revealing acreage growth in pulses, now at 3.07 lakh hectares from 2.6 lakh hectares previously.

The non-foodgrains category also saw notable growth, with oilseed acreage increasing to 2.05 lakh hectares, while sugarcane and cotton areas showed smaller fluctuations.

