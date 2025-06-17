ADNOC's Ambitious Energy Investment in the U.S.
ADNOC, the UAE state oil company, plans to increase its U.S. energy investments six-fold to $440 billion over the next decade. Sultan al-Jaber emphasized the strategic importance of the American market and highlighted AI as a crucial opportunity in this expansive investment strategy.
The United Arab Emirates state oil company, ADNOC, is set to significantly expand its footprint in the American energy sector. The company's chief, Sultan al-Jaber, announced on Tuesday a six-fold increase in their U.S. energy investments, reaching $440 billion over the next ten years.
Speaking at an event in Washington, Jaber highlighted the strategic importance of the United States, referring to it as more than a priority; rather, it's an 'investment imperative' for ADNOC's future growth ambitions.
The ADNOC chief also pointed to artificial intelligence (AI) as a transformative opportunity within this expansive investment plan, labeling AI as a 'once-in-a-generation' prospect that the company intends to capitalize on extensively.
