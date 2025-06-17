Denmark's Strategic Investment in Greenland's Future

Denmark is preparing to increase its investment in Greenland, granting the Arctic island more control over foreign policy matters, according to a recent announcement by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Speaking at a joint press conference with her Greenlandic and Faroese counterparts on the Faroe Islands, Frederiksen emphasized the importance of infrastructure development. She highlighted potential investments in ports and other critical infrastructures that could serve both defense and military objectives, while also boosting tourism and raw materials extraction.

This move signifies Denmark's strategic commitment to Greenland's societal development and its broader role in the Arctic's geopolitical landscape.

