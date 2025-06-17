Delhi Gears Up for Kanwar Yatra 2025: A Devotional Odyssey

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted a high-level review meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra 2025, addressing plans, arrangements, and facilities for the devotees. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the meeting aimed to ensure a seamless experience for the multitude of Shiv bhakts anticipated to participate.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized the importance of respect, facilities, and security for each devotee, portraying the event as a celebration of faith and an opportunity for service. "Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta convened a high-level review meeting today at the Delhi Secretariat. Discussions centered on the planning, arrangements, and facilities for the Kanwar camps to be established in Delhi this year," the statement detailed.

The meeting, attended by Cabinet Ministers and senior officials, outlined enhanced infrastructure and services for the Kanwar camps, set to operate from July to Sawan Shivratri, underscoring the city's commitment to a vibrant, respectful, and secure event. Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted the administration's dedication to a grand Kanwar Yatra, ensuring a memorable and spiritually enriching experience for the attendees.

