Odisha's Agricultural Renaissance: BJP's New Dawn for Farmers
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced efforts to boost Odisha farmers' income via subsidy increases and budget enhancements. The BJP doubled the state agriculture budget and committed to improved irrigation. Initiatives like 'Shree Anna Abhiyan' and increased development in Bolangir highlight the government's focus on farmers' welfare and progress.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move to uplift the Odishan agricultural landscape, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized his government's commitment to increasing farmers' income. Speaking at the 'Krushak Shakti Samabesh' conference, he outlined strategies to boost income through enhanced subsidies and expanded budgets.
Since taking office in June 2024, the BJP government has raised the agriculture budget to ₹14,950 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal, nearly doubling the previous administration's allocation. One significant measure includes providing ₹800 per quintal of paddy as input subsidy, a substantial leap from predecessors' pledges.
Majhi further highlighted the 'Shree Anna Abhiyan' initiative, aiming to enhance small farmers' livelihoods and increase irrigation over 1.5 million hectares within five years. He lauded the accelerated development in Bolangir district, now benefiting from a 'triple-engine' government approach with extensive support for the local community.
ALSO READ
Global Leaders Sign Hamburg Declaration on Responsible AI for Sustainable Development
Brain scan at 3 months could reveal emotional development in babies, study says
World Bank Approves $257M for Nepal to Improve Power and Irrigation Services
Modi to Inaugurate Kashmir Rail Link Amid Political and Regional Developments
Libya's Divided Development: Budget in Question