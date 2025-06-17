Left Menu

Odisha's Agricultural Renaissance: BJP's New Dawn for Farmers

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced efforts to boost Odisha farmers' income via subsidy increases and budget enhancements. The BJP doubled the state agriculture budget and committed to improved irrigation. Initiatives like 'Shree Anna Abhiyan' and increased development in Bolangir highlight the government's focus on farmers' welfare and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bolangir | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:35 IST
Odisha's Agricultural Renaissance: BJP's New Dawn for Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to uplift the Odishan agricultural landscape, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized his government's commitment to increasing farmers' income. Speaking at the 'Krushak Shakti Samabesh' conference, he outlined strategies to boost income through enhanced subsidies and expanded budgets.

Since taking office in June 2024, the BJP government has raised the agriculture budget to ₹14,950 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal, nearly doubling the previous administration's allocation. One significant measure includes providing ₹800 per quintal of paddy as input subsidy, a substantial leap from predecessors' pledges.

Majhi further highlighted the 'Shree Anna Abhiyan' initiative, aiming to enhance small farmers' livelihoods and increase irrigation over 1.5 million hectares within five years. He lauded the accelerated development in Bolangir district, now benefiting from a 'triple-engine' government approach with extensive support for the local community.

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025