Odisha's Agricultural Renaissance: BJP's New Dawn for Farmers

In a decisive move to uplift the Odishan agricultural landscape, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized his government's commitment to increasing farmers' income. Speaking at the 'Krushak Shakti Samabesh' conference, he outlined strategies to boost income through enhanced subsidies and expanded budgets.

Since taking office in June 2024, the BJP government has raised the agriculture budget to ₹14,950 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal, nearly doubling the previous administration's allocation. One significant measure includes providing ₹800 per quintal of paddy as input subsidy, a substantial leap from predecessors' pledges.

Majhi further highlighted the 'Shree Anna Abhiyan' initiative, aiming to enhance small farmers' livelihoods and increase irrigation over 1.5 million hectares within five years. He lauded the accelerated development in Bolangir district, now benefiting from a 'triple-engine' government approach with extensive support for the local community.