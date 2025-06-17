Two Arrested After Mathura Building Collapse Kills Three

Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the deadly collapse of six houses in Mathura, which claimed three lives, including two children. The arrests, made on Tuesday, follow a tragic incident that occurred on June 15, caused by alleged negligent soil excavation work, as per police reports.

The victims, identified as Totaram and two young girls, Kajal and Yashoda, perished in the incident. Authorities had issued a Rs 25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the main suspect, Sunil Gupta, and his accomplice, who were allegedly linked to the unauthorized operation.

Mathura's Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Kumar Singh, confirmed that the investigation is utilizing Call Detail Records and location tracking to uncover further details. Meanwhile, City Magistrate Rakesh Kumar assured that those affected will receive financial aid and accommodation as the inquiry proceeds.

