Left Menu

Two Arrested After Mathura Building Collapse Kills Three

Two individuals have been arrested following the collapse of six houses in Mathura, which resulted in the death of three individuals, including two children. Police are using location tracking and call detail records to further investigate the incident and identify all parties involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:59 IST
Two Arrested After Mathura Building Collapse Kills Three
Arrested accused in police custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the deadly collapse of six houses in Mathura, which claimed three lives, including two children. The arrests, made on Tuesday, follow a tragic incident that occurred on June 15, caused by alleged negligent soil excavation work, as per police reports.

The victims, identified as Totaram and two young girls, Kajal and Yashoda, perished in the incident. Authorities had issued a Rs 25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the main suspect, Sunil Gupta, and his accomplice, who were allegedly linked to the unauthorized operation.

Mathura's Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Kumar Singh, confirmed that the investigation is utilizing Call Detail Records and location tracking to uncover further details. Meanwhile, City Magistrate Rakesh Kumar assured that those affected will receive financial aid and accommodation as the inquiry proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025