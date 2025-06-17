Britain's New Sanctions Target Russian Finance and Military Network

On Tuesday, Britain declared new sanctions targeting individuals and organizations associated with Russian finance, energy, and military operations, including two UK residents accused of exporting high-end electronics to aid Moscow's efforts in the Ukraine war.

According to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office, a Ukrainian and a Polish national residing in Britain managed a covert network of shell companies, channeling over $120 million of technology to Russia. Six additional entities and 20 ships from Russia's 'shadow fleet,' which reportedly help Russia skirt crude oil sanctions, were added to the sanctions list.

The measures target companies responsible for managing these vessels and the Russian GUGI military agency to safeguard Britain's subsea infrastructure. Starmer emphasized the sanctions aim to undermine Putin's war capabilities in Ukraine. Starmer's remarks, slated for the G7 summit in Canada, highlight the urgency for collective action to restrict Russia's energy revenues.

