Left Menu

Britain's New Sanctions Target Russian Finance and Military Network

Britain imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities linked to Russian finance, energy, and military activities, including two UK residents accused of sending high-end electronics to Russia for the Ukraine war. The sanctions target shell companies, vessel fleets, and Russia's military agency to disrupt operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:25 IST
Britain's New Sanctions Target Russian Finance and Military Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Britain declared new sanctions targeting individuals and organizations associated with Russian finance, energy, and military operations, including two UK residents accused of exporting high-end electronics to aid Moscow's efforts in the Ukraine war.

According to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office, a Ukrainian and a Polish national residing in Britain managed a covert network of shell companies, channeling over $120 million of technology to Russia. Six additional entities and 20 ships from Russia's 'shadow fleet,' which reportedly help Russia skirt crude oil sanctions, were added to the sanctions list.

The measures target companies responsible for managing these vessels and the Russian GUGI military agency to safeguard Britain's subsea infrastructure. Starmer emphasized the sanctions aim to undermine Putin's war capabilities in Ukraine. Starmer's remarks, slated for the G7 summit in Canada, highlight the urgency for collective action to restrict Russia's energy revenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025