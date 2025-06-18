Middle East Tensions Propel Markets into Turmoil

Escalating tensions in the Middle East continued to dominate market activity on Wednesday, pushing oil prices higher and prompting a flight to safety among investors. The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict has raised fears of increased U.S. military involvement, leading to a sell-off in stocks.

Oil markets reacted strongly, with Brent crude futures rising to $76.70 per barrel, and U.S. crude climbing to $75.18 a barrel. Investors are increasingly pricing in the risk of further instability in the region, as President Donald Trump pressures Iran and prepares for potential military action.

The global markets reflected these anxieties, with the MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling by 0.26%, and EUROSTOXX 50 futures declining by 0.4%. The dollar gained ground, while the euro and yen struggled in response to volatile energy prices and geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)