Escalating Middle East Tensions Unsettle Global Markets

Global markets are on edge as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, resulting in a notable rise in oil prices and investor wariness toward risk assets.

As hostilities between Israel and Iran intensify, concerns mount over potential direct U.S. military intervention, with President Trump's recent statements heightening fears. Investors are grappling with the risk of a major U.S. military presence affecting market dynamics.

Oil prices have surged, with Brent and U.S. crude futures significantly higher, while broad market indices reflect a cautious sentiment. The U.S. dollar maintains its haven status amidst these developments, impacting global currencies and compelling market participants to closely monitor federal economic projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)