Caste Census Controversy: BJP MLA Slams Congress Amid Political Tensions

BJP MLA Ram Kadam launched a scathing critique of the Congress party, asserting they have no legitimacy to broach the topic of the caste census. In response to Congress leader Sachin Pilot's comments on the subject, Kadam lambasted their record, citing historical corruption accusations as diminishing their credibility on such issues. He told ANI on Wednesday, "This is the Modi government where promises are realized. The public has witnessed this for the last 11 years... Congress lacks the moral standing to raise the caste census issue. During their governance, they were embroiled in corruption, facing a new scandal almost daily."

The controversy reignited after Congress leader Sachin Pilot questioned the motives of the BJP-led Union government regarding the caste census, accusing them of procrastination by using the pandemic as an excuse. Addressing journalists, Pilot pointed out inconsistencies, "BJP and PM Modi previously dismissed the caste census demand as an 'Urban Naxal' agenda, contradicting themselves under opposition pressure by agreeing to it, but only scheduling it for 2027."

Skepticism remains about the financial and procedural commitment to the caste census, with Pilot criticizing the allocated budget. He noted, "Typically, Rs 8,000-10,000 crore is required, yet only Rs 570 crore is earmarked." He emphasized the importance of the caste census in ensuring equitable distribution of government scheme benefits. Official notice of the census was published after a key meeting in Delhi involving high-ranking officials, marking the exercise's commencement date as March 1, 2027, for most regions, with adjustments for areas like Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir set for October 1, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)