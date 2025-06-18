Delhi High Court Pushes For Swift Action on Foot Over Bridge Construction for Soldiers

The Delhi High Court is urging immediate collaboration between the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi Cantonment Board for constructing a critical Foot Over Bridge (FOB) for the Rajputana Rifles. This initiative addresses the issue of soldiers having to navigate a drain to reach their parade ground, as highlighted in media reports.

A division bench comprising Justices Parthiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta has mandated a meeting involving the PWD, Delhi Traffic Police, and the Cantonment Board to finalize the design, budget, and timeframe for the FOB. The High Court's directive comes as part of a suo moto petition driven by newspaper coverage of the soldiers' safety plight.

Further urgency is emphasized with the onset of the rainy season, as the court insists on preventing waterlogging in related areas. The need for the FOB was recognized long ago, and recent orders reiterate the requirement for a joint effort among civic authorities, including the coordination for better traffic management to facilitate safe passage for the soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)