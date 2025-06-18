Dollar Dips as Middle East Tensions Rise; Fed Decision Looms
The U.S. dollar eased against the yen and Swiss franc amid Middle East tensions and ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision. As Israel and Iran conflict intensified, investors turned to safe-haven assets. The dollar's performance remained subdued, reflecting market caution and potential policy implications.
In a reaction to rising tensions between Israel and Iran, the U.S. dollar experienced a slight decline against the yen and Swiss franc on Wednesday. The geopolitical conflict has prompted investors to gravitate towards safe-haven assets, while anticipation surrounds the upcoming Federal Reserve decision on interest rates.
The U.S. military's reinforced presence in the volatile region, rich with energy resources, has raised fears of a broader conflict. Despite these uncertainties, the dollar has maintained its safe-haven status, showing a 1% gain against both the yen and the franc since last Thursday. However, on Wednesday, it experienced a modest decrease against major currencies like the euro and the pound.
Market analysts, such as National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril, emphasize the dollar's continued allure due to its depth and liquidity. Yet, confidence in the U.S. economy and President Trump's administration as a global partner has dwindled this year, adding to market caution as the Federal Reserve prepares its interest rate announcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
