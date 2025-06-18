Global Markets in Limbo Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions and Fed Decision

On Wednesday, global markets traded with caution as heightened tensions in the Middle East and impending Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions loomed large, curbing investor risk appetite.

Israel's continued air strikes on Iran have added a layer of complexity to the financial markets, causing European stock indices and international oil prices to remain erratic amid fears of broader economic impacts. The uncertain backdrop, marked by thin gains in equities and fluctuating oil prices, illustrated investor reticence.

The potential supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil passage, coupled with existing U.S. tariffs, present potential hurdles for the global economy. This situation is underscored by fluctuating currency values and mounting concerns over direct U.S. military involvement, which could further elevate oil prices and inflation risks.

