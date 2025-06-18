Tensions Rise as Former Economy Minister Suggests Control Over Strait of Hormuz

Former Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi has proposed that tankers and LNG cargoes transit the Strait of Hormuz only with Iranian permission. This measure should be executed over a hundred days starting tomorrow, he said.

Ambiguity remains on whether Khandouzi's remarks reflect an official stance from Iranian authorities or merely his personal views. Historically, Tehran has leveraged the threat of closing this strategic passage to counter Western pressure, though it hasn't followed through on such threats. This rhetoric coincides with increased tensions as Israel recently initiated airstrikes against Iran, citing advanced nuclear weapon development.

Khandouzi warned on social media that implementing this control policy on time is crucial to avoid escalating conflict within Iran's borders. Neither the Iranian Oil Ministry nor the Foreign Ministry has commented on Khandouzi's statements. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital artery for global oil, with about 18 million barrels of oil passing daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)