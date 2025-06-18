Yogi Adityanath's Strategic Moves: Public Engagement and Police Recruitment Drive

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, marking another significant engagement in his political calendar. This meeting was confirmed by a post on the official account of the President of India on X, which stated, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Earlier in the day, Adityanath conducted a 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, where he addressed citizens' grievances. This initiative, started shortly after his election in 2017, is aimed at swiftly resolving public complaints. Adityanath's commitment to this program demonstrates his ongoing dedication to direct public engagement.

In other developments, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office declared that over the past eight years, the state has recruited 2.16 lakh police officers as part of a drive to modernize the force. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasizing the importance of this recruitment, recently distributed appointment letters to over 60,000 new constables, a move aimed at revitalizing the state's law enforcement capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)