Silver Hits Record High Amid Middle East Tensions

Silver prices soared to a new record of Rs 1,08,200 per kilogram on Wednesday as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran drove investors towards safe-haven assets.

In the national capital, gold also registered an uptick, with prices climbing by Rs 540 to remain above Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams.

The All India Sarafa Association reported that international silver prices crossed the USD 37 per ounce mark, driven by a weakening rupee and rising geopolitical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)