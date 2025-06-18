Left Menu

Silver Hits Record High Amid Middle East Tensions

Silver prices reached a new peak of Rs 1,08,200 per kilogram as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid the Israel-Iran conflict. Gold also witnessed gains, maintaining its value above Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams. The geopolitical tensions and currency fluctuations are driving the surge in bullion prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:25 IST
Silver Hits Record High Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Silver prices soared to a new record of Rs 1,08,200 per kilogram on Wednesday as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran drove investors towards safe-haven assets.

In the national capital, gold also registered an uptick, with prices climbing by Rs 540 to remain above Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams.

The All India Sarafa Association reported that international silver prices crossed the USD 37 per ounce mark, driven by a weakening rupee and rising geopolitical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025