Silver Hits Record High Amid Middle East Tensions
Silver prices reached a new peak of Rs 1,08,200 per kilogram as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid the Israel-Iran conflict. Gold also witnessed gains, maintaining its value above Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams. The geopolitical tensions and currency fluctuations are driving the surge in bullion prices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Silver prices soared to a new record of Rs 1,08,200 per kilogram on Wednesday as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran drove investors towards safe-haven assets.
In the national capital, gold also registered an uptick, with prices climbing by Rs 540 to remain above Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams.
The All India Sarafa Association reported that international silver prices crossed the USD 37 per ounce mark, driven by a weakening rupee and rising geopolitical concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai's Shining Numbers: Bullion Closing Rates Update
European Stock Markets Surge Amid Tax Relief and Geopolitical Tensions
India-Australia Forge Stronger Defence Ties Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
Rupee Faces Downturn Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Market Uncertainties
Auto Industry Navigates Volatile Terrain Amid Geopolitical Tensions