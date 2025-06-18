Vedanta 2.0: Pioneering a New Era in Transition Metals and Energy
Vedanta Ltd, under chairman Anil Agarwal's vision 'Vedanta 2.0', is pivoting towards a leadership position in transition metals, critical minerals, and technology, fueled by strategic realignment, record financials, and ongoing demerger. Strong performance in FY 2024-25 and a robust transformation plan signify its expanded role in India's energy transition.
Mining giant Vedanta Ltd, led by chairman Anil Agarwal, has unveiled a strategic vision to solidify its position as a leader in transition metals, critical minerals, and technology. Dubbed 'Vedanta 2.0', the transformation is set against a backdrop of record-breaking financial performance and ongoing corporate restructuring.
Agarwal, addressing stakeholders in the annual report, emphasized Vedanta's strong financial showing in FY 2024-25, with revenues of Rs 1,50,725 crore and a 19% rise in EBITDA. The company is leveraging its industry-leading margins and cost-efficient operations to drive this next phase of growth.
The transformation includes significant investment in capex projects to boost production capabilities and job creation. Vedanta's commitment to deleveraging and strategic realignment reflects its ambition to support India's energy transition, while ongoing demerger efforts aim to unlock significant shareholder value in coming years.
