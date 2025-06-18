Left Menu

Shiv Sena Gears Up for Grand Foundation Day Celebration Under Shinde's Leadership

Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai announced a grand celebration for Shiv Sena's foundation day with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde as the main attraction. Shinde's leadership is credited for the party's growing support and development focus, as preparations are underway for the anniversary on June 19, ahead of local body elections.

Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena supporters are eagerly anticipating a grand celebration of the party's foundation day, as announced by Maharashtra's Minister Shambhuraj Desai. The event, set for June 19, will see Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the central figure, providing guidance and bolstering the party's spirits, Desai told ANI.

Desai highlighted the influx of new members recognizing the Shiv Sena faction with the "bow and arrow" symbol as the legitimate torchbearers of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, guided by Shinde. The Deputy CM affirmed the anniversary festivities would proceed with grandeur amid ongoing 'Operation Tiger' and continuous influx of funds.

Shinde expressed confidence in the faction ahead of local body elections, emphasizing their commitment to development. Since 2022, the party has expanded its base, gaining supporters from Nashik, Maharashtra, and even Rajasthan, aligning with their developmental promises and political growth strategy.

