Shiv Sena Gears Up for Grand Foundation Day Celebration Under Shinde's Leadership

Shiv Sena supporters are eagerly anticipating a grand celebration of the party's foundation day, as announced by Maharashtra's Minister Shambhuraj Desai. The event, set for June 19, will see Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the central figure, providing guidance and bolstering the party's spirits, Desai told ANI.

Desai highlighted the influx of new members recognizing the Shiv Sena faction with the "bow and arrow" symbol as the legitimate torchbearers of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, guided by Shinde. The Deputy CM affirmed the anniversary festivities would proceed with grandeur amid ongoing 'Operation Tiger' and continuous influx of funds.

Shinde expressed confidence in the faction ahead of local body elections, emphasizing their commitment to development. Since 2022, the party has expanded its base, gaining supporters from Nashik, Maharashtra, and even Rajasthan, aligning with their developmental promises and political growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)