Fierce Bidding Unfolds for Coveted Coal Blocks

In a strategic move to acquire valuable energy resources, eight companies have strategically submitted bids for two of the six coal blocks currently up for auction. The bidders, prominently featuring Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd and Dilip Buildcon, collectively placed 14 bids.

The bidding was part of the 12th round of commercial coal blocks' auction, as announced by the Ministry of Coal. These proceedings were marked by transparency, with online bids being decrypted and opened electronically before the watchful eyes of the bidders.

The subsequent steps include evaluating the bids by a multi-disciplinary technical committee. Those meeting the stringent technical requirements will advance to the electronic auction stage, set to take place on the MSTC portal. This auction process is a continuation of the initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)